14-year-old rapes a mom, then stabs her as she protects child, NY prosecutor says

A woman was raped by a 14-year-old boy who then slashed and stabbed her with a switchblade as she protected her young daughter, a district attorney in New York said.

The April 19 rape and strangulation of the 23-year-old mom occurred in front of her 4-year-old on Long Island, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office said in a May 3 news release.

The teen, who wasn’t named because he is a juvenile, faces a first-degree rape charge among several related charges after he broke into the woman’s Mastic Beach home through a window with an accomplice, the news release said. He was arraigned on May 3 and is in custody after getting remanded without bail.

“His accomplice remains at-large and the investigation is ongoing,” according to the district attorney’s office.

The teen and the accomplice are accused of entering the woman’s home midday after watching the residence and waiting for another person who lived there to leave on April 19, the office said. After they got in and looked “for items to steal,” the pair kicked open a locked bedroom door and found the mom and her daughter.

Then, the accomplice raided the bedroom while the teen “allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled the mother in front of her child” before forcing her into the hallway and continuing the assault, according to the news release.

He then dragged the woman back into the bedroom and zeroed in on her daughter to try and take her out of the room, the district attorney’s office said. However, the mom tried stopping him and this led to her getting stabbed.

The teen “left the child on the bed but took the victim into another bedroom where he pulled out a switchblade, showed it to her, then slashed her across her head and forehead,” according to the office.

Afterward, the teen is accused of stabbing her chest with the knife, the release said. Then, he fled with the accomplice.

The mom survived and was treated at a nearby hospital.

“Aside from the extreme violence of the criminal activity, what makes this case so shocking is the age of the defendant who is accused of committing such callous and violent crimes,” District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said in a statement. “It is becoming increasingly common to hear of violent cases like this involving minors as the perpetrators of such vicious acts.”

The teen admitted to helping burglarize the woman’s home after being arrested on separate charges unrelated to the alleged rape on April 21, NBC New York reported.

Then, he agreed to give a DNA sample to investigators, which linked him to the rape, according to Tierney’s office.

The teen is scheduled to appear in court again on June 2.

