14-year-old reports mother, stepfather gave her meth, heroin and sexually assaulted her

Police have arrested a man and woman after a 14-year-old girl told investigators the two gave her methamphetamine and heroin and that the man raped her while she was under the influence of the drugs.

A 32-year-old woman, the girl's biological mother, is charged with sexual misconduct with minor, neglect of a dependent, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and dealing methamphetamine. Her bond was set at $20,500.

The teen's 38-year-old stepfather is charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, dealing methamphetamine and dealing a narcotic drug.

It is a policy of The Herald-Times to not identify victims of sexual assault without their consent and to not identify minor victims whenever possible. The Herald-Times is not using the names of the accused to avoid inadvertently identifying the minor victim in this case.

Both are transient, according to Monroe Circuit Court records. They were arrested about 9 p.m. Sunday at a Bloomington residence on warrants a judge issued in December.

The teen, as well as three younger siblings, were taken from the parents by Child Protective Services in July after both adults failed drug tests, with positive results for meth and fentanyl, court records said.

The girl told police her mother started giving her alcohol and meth when she was just 12, and started smoking meth with her a year later.

She said her mom and stepfather often provided her with the highly addictive drug as payment for babysitting the couple's three younger children.

A probable cause affidavit states that a few weeks before the sexual assault, in the summer of 2022, the teen's stepfather started giving her meth so she would stay awake to watch the younger children.

She reported that one morning in July, her stepfather gave her meth to smoke in a pipe, exposed his genitals to her and said her mother fantasized about him and the girl having sex, and the three of them having sex together.

During an interview with a child sex abuse expert, she said later the same night, her stepfather helped her smoke heroin, then gave her meth when she became ill, saying it would make her feel better. She said he then raped her.

When questioned by a detective, the man reportedly admitted giving the girl drugs but denied the rape allegation, which he said was "fabricated."

