14-year-old runaway from Richland County facility identified as Hilltop homicide victim

A body found Saturday in a Columbus Hilltop alley has been identified by city homicide detectives as that of 14-year-old Brylan Butcher, who ran away last month from an Abraxas youth treatment facility near Shelby in Richland County.

Columbus police homicide detective J.B. Brandt called the Richland County Sheriff's Office on Monday to alert them to the death of 14-year-old Brylan Butcher, according to a sheriff's office report.

Columbus police were called around 7:55 a.m. Saturday by a person who reported they were dumpster diving when they came across a body in an alley behind the 300 blocks of South Terrace and South Eureka avenues.

"... He's definitely dead," the female caller said in a 911 call obtained by The Dispatch.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Columbus Fire paramedics. Police originally identified the body as that of a man, and said he died of what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Butcher was reported as a runaway from Abraxas on Feb. 20, the Richland County Sheriff's Office reported. He previously was in foster care in Mansfield, according to his address listed on numerous sheriff's reports.

Richland County deputies sent a report on Butcher to the Columbus Division of Police on Monday in response to the call from the detective and the youth's name was removed from the computer database listing him as a runaway, according to the report The Mansfield News Journal obtained Tuesday.

Another teen ran away but was located by Abraxas staff

The initial report of an Abraxas runaway involving Butcher was received by the Richland County Sheriff's Office at 9:04 p.m. on Feb. 20. Abraxas staff told deputies that Butcher ran away from the facility at 2775 Ohio 39 and headed toward the city of Ontario in Richland County.

Another teen, a 15-year-old youth from Painesville, also ran away from the facility that night, but he was was located by Abraxas staff, according to the sheriff's report.

Abraxas director Eric Dumbeck was out of the office Tuesday and could not be reached for comment about Butcher's death.

Deputies put out an alertfor Butcher after Abraxas reported he had fled and the teen was entered into the computer database as missing, the report said. The same day Butcher fled, a vehicle was believed to have been stolen from nearby Milliron Auto Recycling Business, 2175 Stiving Road. A Milliron employee on Feb. 22 confirmed that a vehicle was missing.

On Feb. 24, Richland County deputies learned that the stolen vehicle had been recovered by the Mansfield Police Department, according to a sheriff's report.

The Ross County Sheriff's Office contacted their counterparts in Richland County to relay information that Butcher's aunt had contacted them, reporting her nephew had posted photos of himself with a handgun on social media.

Butcher ran away from Abraxas frequently in recent months

According to Richland County sheriff's reports, Butcher had been a frequent runaway from the Abraxas facility in recent months.

The Mansfield News Journal has reported on a number of runaway teens from Abraxas in the last two years, including reports of runaways stealing neighbors' vehicles, a trash truck from Rumpke, and leading law enforcement officers on pursuits in stolen vehicles.

On its website, Abraxas states that it has been serving youths and families for over 25 years, providing residential treatment services to adolescent males and outpatient treatment services to adolescents and adults.

Many clients referred to Abraxas "have co-occurring conditions such as substance use and mental health disorders, family dysfunction, trauma and abuse histories," Abraxas states on its website.

