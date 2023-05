Shadow and Act

Shadow and Act has the first look at the new lead of The Bachelorette, Charity Lawson, in the official key art for her upcoming season. Per the season’s logline, “following her heartbreaking departure after her hometown date on Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor, Charity Lawson’s journey to find love will continue when she steps… Continue reading ‘The Bachelorette’: Charity Lawson Stuns In The Key Art For Her Upcoming Season [Exclusive]