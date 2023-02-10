14-year-old sentenced for fatally shooting man outside Fort Worth grocery store

A juvenile court judge sentenced a 14-year-old to 26 years Thursday for killing a man outside a Fort Worth grocery store in June, officials said.

The teen fatally shot Spenser Slavik, 36, in the chest on the morning of June 22 outside the Kroger located at 9144 Camp Bowie West Blvd. Fort Worth police confirmed his arrest on July 6.

The defendant was 13 at the time of the murder, which authorities said occurred during a robbery.

Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Phil Sorrells announced the sentence in a tweet and thanked the police for their work investigating the case.

A 14-year-old juvenile was sentenced to 26 years in the Tx Juvenile Justice Department for murdering Spenser Slavik, 36. The juvenile shot Slavik in the chest June 22, 2022, outside the Kroger in the 9100 block of Camp Bowie W. Blvd. Thanks @fortworthpd for your work on this case pic.twitter.com/Cls03G99Lu — Tarrant County CDA (@TarrantCountyDA) February 9, 2023

Judge Alex Kim accepted a plea agreement between the district attorney’s office and the defendant’s lawyers Thursday. Kim sentenced the teen to 26 years in the custody of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

Kim told the 14-year-old that the minimum period of confinement would be three years and because of his age, he could be released on parole for good behavior, KXAS-TV reported.

“If I feel like you have been rehabilitated, it does not matter how serious the offense is,” Kim said. “I have released children on parole even on offenses like capital murder because they are no longer a danger. The ones that continue to be a danger, in my opinion, because they did not take advantage of the services that we are offering, I will happily transfer them to the adult prison system to complete the remainder of your sentence. It’s entirely possible you will be in prison until your 40th birthday.”

The teen’s grandmother told KXAS-TV that nothing anyone says can bring Slavik back to his family.

“That pain is very much real. It’s there,” the grandmother said. “Nothing we say or do is ever going to bring that peace back for them. I hope it brings a little, just to know that we are deeply, deeply sorry.”

The defendant’s mother said her son wanted to apologize but couldn’t do it in court Thursday.

“He’s a very loving kid even though the situation probably don’t seem like it, but he is. He does care. He really does,” the mother told the NBC station.

Travis Dehorney, one of Slavik’s friends, also spoke in court Thursday. His friendship with Slavik saved him from suicide, according to KXAS-TV.

“You had nothing to do with the taking of his (Slavik’s) life, but someone you are connected to does,” Dehorney told the juvenile’s family. “I wish healing upon you.”