14-year old shot in drive-by shooting in Ribault area

The Jacksonville Police Office is investigating a drive-by shooting on 2900 Van Gundy Road Friday evening.

Police report that a dark-colored Sudan approached and started shooting out the window at the victim, speeding off afterward in an unknown direction.

The 14-year old was shot in the lower extremities an unknown number of times, with no life-threatening injuries.

The victim is currently being treated at a local hospital.

Currently, there is no information on the shooter or possible motive.

If you have information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated when information is provided.

Download the Action News Jax news app and watch Action News Jax for live updates on this developing story, or click here to have updates sent straight to your inbox.











