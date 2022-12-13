14-year-old who shot himself in The Mall at Stonecrest may still be charged

A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he accidentally shot himself inside The Mall at Stonecrest over the weekend.

Customers had to evacuate while police figured out where the shots came from, and whether or not it was safe to let shoppers back in.

When Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes asked police about charges for the teen, they didn’t say no but they didn’t say yes either.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fernandes went into the mall Monday and spoke to some employees who couldn’t speak on camera.

They said the gun was huge, and wondered why a 14-year-old would need a gun inside a shopping mall.

Saturday’s shooting inside the mall at around 2:30 p.m. startled dozens of people.

Those who didn’t take cover made their way to an exit — fast.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say the shot came from a 14-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself.

Channel 2 has covered several shootings in and around The Mall at Stonecrest over the last few years.

This year alone we’ve covered five, including the one from Saturday, during the holiday season when it’s likely to be the busiest time of the year.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police are still investigating the case, so it’s possible the boy could be charged.

Some employees said they don’t really want the teen to have this on his record, but something has to be done about all the shootings in and around the mall.

IN OTHER NEWS: