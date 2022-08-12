14-year-old shot and killed in Arkansas, police say

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, Friday.

The Helena-West Helena Police Department is investigating the teen’s shooting death.

Very little information was available Friday evening other than that the shooting happened between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Poplar Street in Helena.

Police said no additional details would be released at this time.

Anyone with tips or information about this shooting is urged to contact the Helena-West Helena Police Department at 870-572-3441 or through TIP411.

