14-year-old shot, killed in Southeast Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police say a teenager has died after being shot in Southeast Atlanta Tuesday evening.

APD officers responded to a person shot call just after 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of Fayetteville Road where they found a 14-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

