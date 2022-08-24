14-year-old shot, killed in Southeast Atlanta, police say
Atlanta police say a teenager has died after being shot in Southeast Atlanta Tuesday evening.
APD officers responded to a person shot call just after 6 p.m. in the 1000 block of Fayetteville Road where they found a 14-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.
The teen was taken to the hospital where he died.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
