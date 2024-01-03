14-year-old shot, killed while playing video games on New Year’s Day: Sheriff

A teenage boy has died after deputies said he was shot while playing video games inside a home.

On New Year’s Day, just after 10:30 p.m., Beaufort County deputies were called to the area of Pulaski Drive in Burton, South Carolina regarding gunfire.

Minutes later, the sheriff’s office reportedly received a second call from a nearby home on Castle Rock Road with reports of a gunshot victim.

When deputies arrived at the Castle Rock Road home, they reportedly found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responder performed life-saving measures, but the teen died at the scene.

Beaufort County investigators learned the teen was playing video games inside his home when shots were fired from the roadway, hitting the home and a vehicle parked in the driveaway.

Deputies said two other people were inside the home when the shooting happened and were not injured.

The teen’s identity was not released. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Lance Corporal Petrone at 843-255-3440 or submit a tip online.

