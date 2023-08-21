14-year-old shot on St. Paul St. in Rochester; investigation ongoing

A 14-year-old boy was shot on St. Paul Street in Rochester Sunday.

Rochester police said officers responded to the shooting about 6:30 p.m. The Rochester teen was shot in his lower body, police said. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No suspect have been identified, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

