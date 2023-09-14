14-year-old shot in Statesville, police say

A 14-year-old is recovering after being shot in the head early Thursday morning, according to the Statesville Police Department.

The incident occurred just before 12:30 a.m. police were dispatched to Forest Hollow Drive after receiving reports about a victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

At the home, police found a 14-year-old who had sustained a grazing wound to the head. The victim received medical assistance and was transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for further treatment.

Police said the investigation into this case is active and ongoing. No suspects have been named at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

