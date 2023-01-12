14-year-old shot his teen girlfriend in ‘fit of rage’ over breakup, Wisconsin cops say

A 14-year-old shot his girlfriend, who is also 14, multiple times over their breakup, Wisconsin police said.

Police in Racine responded to the shooting at around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 8 and brought the girl to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Racine Police Department. She was later airlifted to a hospital in Milwaukee, where she was in serious condition, according to police.

Her boyfriend, who has not been named publicly because he is a juvenile, shot her in a “fit of rage,” WSAZ reported, citing a criminal complaint.

He later said that he shot her “because of a Snapchat post and the breakup,” TMJ4 reported.





He is being held at a juvenile detention center and has been charged as an adult with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, the outlet reported. His bail is set at $500,000.

The Racine Police Department did not respond to a request for further information. Racine is about 40 miles south of Milwaukee.

A GoFundMe page for the victim set up by the family said she was shot five times in the head and has undergone major surgery.

“At 14 years old, this baby will now have to go through life through one eye and live with bullets in her neck and head,” the page says.

On Jan. 9 the victim’s mother wrote on Facebook that her daughter was talking, walking, crying and laughing, but remained in the intensive care unit.

“My daughter is strong and beautiful, and I can’t believe such evil tried to take her from me,” she wrote.







The teen’s grandmother wrote on Facebook that it was a “miracle” her granddaughter survived.





“Continued prayers for my granddaughter,” she wrote in another post. “She’s a living, walking, talking miracle, but she has a long road ahead of her…”

One of the victim’s former teachers said on Facebook that she was “an absolute shining star.”





