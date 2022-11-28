A 14-year-old was shot twice in Biloxi, police say. Here’s what we know.

Biloxi Police officers responded to a call of shots fired Sunday at about 8:48 p.m. and located a 14-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds.

The juvenile was inside a home in the Highland Drive area off Brasher Road, not far from Biloxi High School.

Police said the investigation into the teen’s shooting is being considered an aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling, though it’s not clear if any suspects have been identified.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

Capt. Thomas Goldsworthy said the teen was awake and talking Sunday night.

Biloxi Police ask anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, Biloxi Police Department Dispatch at 228-392-0641, Biloxi Police Criminal Intelligence Unit ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898, or submit a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

The Sun Herald will update this article.