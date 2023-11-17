14-year-old stabbed in the head during fight at Fulton County school, family says

A Fulton County student is recovering after officials say she was stabbed during a fight at school.

In a statement to families, Banneker High Principal Vincent Golden confirmed that the student was stabbed in an altercation that involved other students Thursday morning.

One student’s family told Channel 2 Action News their 14-year-old daughter was stabbed at least once in the head.

Golden said that the students involved were taken into custody by Fulton County Schools police officers. Authorities have not said what led to the stabbing.

“Let me be extremely clear when it comes to the safety of this building; I am resolute to take all necessary steps for my students and staff,” Golden said. “Although we have weapons detection devices in place, the student was able to enter through an entrance not covered by the detection devices. The incident occurred before the school day started, and classes were able to resume as scheduled.”

According to the investigation, the fight was believed to be connected to an incident that occurred Wednesday night and continued into school the next day.

“Tonight, I encourage you to talk to your children,” Golden said. “I am new to Banneker this school year and have grown to love the school community already. It breaks my heart that because of a bad choice, multiple lives have been seriously impacted. The safety of Banneker High School is something I take personally; it is my top priority. The senseless act of violence that occurred today is not who we are at Banneker High School. Some students made a poor choice today, and because of it, our students and our school community have been harmed. Such behaviors will not be tolerated, and our safety team is working in collaboration with school police to make sure that we take all necessary measures to ensure that Banneker remains a safe place for our students to learn and grow.”

Authorities have not said how many students are in custody and what they are charged with.

