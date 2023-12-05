14-year-old stabbed outside of San Diego High School
10News reporter Spencer Soicher spoke with a witness of an altercation between two kids in front of San Diego High School. A 14-year-old was stabbed.
San Francisco devised an unconventional game plan to contain Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' ground game, and it worked to perfection.
While the fantasy football postseason begins for most leagues next week many managers are in playoff mode this weekend. No better time for Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens to introduce the 'Fantasy Playoff People's Panic Meter' this week as each provides players and teams you need to know could do you in this fantasy postseason.
The biggest story from Monday night was another quarterback injury.
Cruise keeps getting kicked while it's down. The General Motors-owned robotaxi company may face fines and sanctions after failing to disclose details of an October 2 incident -- specifically that one of its vehicles dragged a pedestrian 20 feet, according to a ruling from a California agency. The regulatory action comes as Cruise struggles to rebuild public trust and keep operations running after losing its permits to operate in California for allegedly withholding crucial information from regulators about a crash in San Francisco.
Bed-wetting accidents happen — but is a urine-stained mattress a health risk?
From claw clips to $500 hair tools, these were the beauty products we all Googled in 2023. The post These were the top beauty products of 2023, according to Google searches appeared first on In The Know.
We also found a Fire TV for a mere $65 and a 15-piece knife set slashed by over 60%.
The Bengals edged out the Jaguars 34-31 in overtime on Monday night in Jacksonville.
It's the last week of the fantasy regular season for most leagues. Andy Behrens reveals the top adds to help you make the postseason.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
Tyler Buchner was a top lacrosse recruit out of high school before he landed at Notre Dame to play football.
Try this before you cut that extra strip of gift-wrapping paper.
Dell received medical treatment on the field and was in obvious pain.
“Rizz” was crowned 2023’s word of the year by the publishers of the Oxford English Dictionary, as the youthful Gen Z term charmed both voters and linguistics experts alike. Here’s what it means and how it’s used.
On the heels of a 2023 NLCS appearance and a trip to the World Series in 2022, Rob Thomson received an extra year on his deal.
HP and BMW are implementing AI in their products to improve usability and efficiency.
Toyota Urban SUV Concept revealed as a preview of an electric car that will launch next year. It will be one of a few launching in Europe.
Meta will soon remove a feature that lets you chat with Facebook friends on Instagram and vice versa. Starting mid-December, the company will disconnect the cross-platform integration, which it added in 2020.
Spot gold hit an all-time high on Monday, prompting debate over where the precious metal will go next.
Wilfried Nancy revolutionized the Columbus Crew in his very first season as their coach. Now they're one win away from lifting the MLS Cup trophy.