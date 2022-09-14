14-year-old stabbed with scissors at a Charlotte charter school, police say

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed with a pair of scissors at a K-8 charter school in southwest Charlotte on Tuesday, police said.

The boy suffered bruises and scratches and refused treatment by Medic paramedics who responded to the stabbing at Steele Creek Preparatory Academy in the 2200 block of Shopton Road, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report.

A knife also is listed in the incident report as a weapon involved in the stabbing, but the narrative of the report says the boy was stabbed with scissors at about 11:15 a.m.

Police made an arrest, according to the report, which doesn’t name a suspect.

A woman at the school who answered a call from The Charlotte Observer on Wednesday said: “We have no comment at this time.”

The Charter Schools USA chain operates Steele Creek Preparatory Academy, a tuition-free school with an enrollment of 681 students during the 2021-22 school year. The school was founded in 2019.

