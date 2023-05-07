14-year-old steals school bus, attempts to run over person, leads Nashville Police on chase

A 14-year-old boy faced several charges after stealing a bus from a Nashville school district and leading police on a vehicle chase through an interstate Saturday afternoon.

The teen allegedly stole the school bus from KIIP Public Charter Schools on Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville, Tennessee, just before 4 p.m., a spokesperson for the city’s police department stated in a Facebook post.

While driving the bus, the boy struck a diesel fuel pump at Casey’s Market on Centennial Boulevard and reportedly tried to run over a person at the market, the spokesperson continued. He then drove onto Interstate 40 westbound where he hit a car.

Officers followed the bus onto the interstate, where the teen led authorities on a vehicle chase, topping speeds of 65 mph, according to the spokesperson.

Police were able to stop the teenager near the McCrory Lane exit by deploying a spike strip. He reportedly slowed the bus down after seeing the spike strip and attempted to turn around in the middle of the interstate where officers intervened.

Authorities ran up to the bus as it slowed down and broke the glass door to then tase the 14-year-old. He was arrested without further incident.

The teenager was booked into the Juvenile Court for vehicle theft, aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving without a license, leaving the scene of a crash, and failure to report a crash, the spokesperson said.