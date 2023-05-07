14-year-old steals school bus then tries to run over someone at gas station, cops say

A 14-year-old stole a school bus, tried to run someone over and then fled officers in Tennessee, police and news outlets said.

The teen stole the school bus from Kipp College Prep on the afternoon of Saturday, May 6, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told WSMV. He drove to a convenience store in the city, where police said he rammed a diesel fuel pump and tried to run over a person.

He then drove onto Interstate 40 and hit a car, police said, according to WTVF.

Officers began chasing the teen and deployed a spike strip to try to stop him as he fled, WSMV reported.

The 14-year-old stopped and tried to turn around in the westbound lanes of the interstate, police said in a tweet.

While he was stopped, officers broke through the glass door of the bus and took the teen into custody, the police department said. They used a taser on him when he tried to continue driving the bus, WTVF reported.

The 14-year-old was arrested and booked on multiple charges, police said.

Hit-and-run driver killed after dragging officer during police chase, Georgia cops say

Man used ‘lifelike’ baby doll in stroller as he stole from Walmart, Tennessee cops say

14-year-old runaway dies in fiery crash while speeding from police, Indiana cops say

Watch as teen driving 120 mph in a BMW narrowly misses hitting officer, cops say