14-year-old Stewartville boy could face assault charges after incident in school

May 5—A 14-year-old Stewartville boy could face felony charges after he allegedly repeatedly hit another boy on the head, causing a concussion.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was notified of the incident at Stewartville Middle School about 4:40 p.m. on April 29. The incident occurred in a school hallway sometime after the school day had ended. A 12-year-old boy reportedly said something to a girl, which resulted in the girl's 14-year-old boyfriend hitting the 12-year-old on the head at least five times, according to Capt. Scott Behrns.

The alleged assaulted caused a concussion. The 14-year-old boy could be charged with felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.