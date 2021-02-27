14-year-old in stolen truck kills woman, girl during police chase, Oklahoma cops say

Mitchell Willetts
·1 min read

An Oklahoma teenager is accused of stealing a truck from a car wash, causing a police chase that ended in a deadly wreck, then attempting to flee the scene on foot, outlets report.

The unnamed 14-year-old was booked Thursday into the Tulsa County jail on two counts of first degree murder, and related counts, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced Friday, KFOR reported.

The chase began in Coweta, a suburb of Tulsa, when someone flagged down a state trooper to say a truck was being stolen at a nearby car wash, KJRH reported. The trooper tried to pull over the truck, but the driver kept going, triggering a pursuit.

It’s not clear how long the chase lasted but it ended inside Tulsa city limits, 15 miles from where it began, when the teen crashed into a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe carrying three occupants, KOTV reported.

A 31-year-old woman, Lisa Dade, and a young girl were killed, outlets reported. A boy survived and was taken to a hospital.

The teen bailed out of the wrecked truck and tried to flee the scene on foot, but he collapsed nearby, KFOR reported.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they are looking for three other juveniles believed to be involved with the truck theft, according to KJRH.

Recommended Stories

  • Frat members should be charged with hazing after Washington student’s death, cops say

    Samuel Martinez, 19, of Bellevue died of “acute alcohol intoxication” in November 2019.

  • Mother instantly killed when truck’s tire flies through windshield, Texas officials say

    The woman’s teenage son also suffered serious injuries.

  • Victim’s glasses found in car of South Dakota Attorney General who claimed he hit a deer

    Jason Ravnsborg charged with three misdemeanour counts after accident leading to death of 55-year-old pedestrian

  • Russian diplomats forced to leave North Korea by pushing their way home in handcar

    Eight employees of the Russian embassy in Pyongyang have spent more than 34 hours trying to get home across the country’s closed borders, finishing their journey in a hand-operated rail cart. The arduousness of the journey was caused by North Korea's severe pandemic restrictions, which have cut off almost all travel into and out of the country. The Russian foreign ministry posted two photos of the group crossing a snowy landscape and a video of the final stretch of the journey (see below), colourful luggage piled on the trolley, whooping with delight as they crossed the rail bridge over the Tumen River, which divides the two countries. It said the main "engine" of the handcar was the third secretary of the Embassy Vladislav Sorokin, and the youngest traveller was his three-year-old daughter Varya, adding that the diplomats had to push the vehicle for more than a kilometre. The torturous journey was the only way the Russians could leave the reclusive nation, which sealed its borders last year as part of a drastic effort to keep Covid-19 at bay and stop the virus from causing the collapse of its crumbling health system. Flights operated from Vladivostok in eastern Russia by Air Koryo, North Korea’s state-owned airline, have been suspended for some time.

  • Queensland skies light up as Chinese space junk burns up in atmosphere

    "I thought it was a meteorite at first, but later as it split, my mate and I began thinking it was space junk," said Jasper Nash, who filmed one of the videos circulating on social media. Professor Jonti Horner of the University of Southern Queensland's Centre for Astrophysics said the light show came from the re-entry of a Chinese rocket launched in November 2019, carrying a satellite into orbit.

  • Woman grabbed from behind, attacked at NYC subway station

    The victim's daughter says her mother is still too shaken up to speak about the attack publicly.

  • Highlights of the COVID-19 relief bill advancing in Congress

    The House is expected to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package late Friday that includes $1,400 checks for most Americans and billions of dollars for schools, state and local governments and businesses. Republicans are overwhelmingly against the bill, raising concerns that the spending is vastly more than necessary and designed to advance policy priorities that go beyond helping Americans get through the pandemic. Democrats and President Joe Biden counter that a robust aid package is necessary to prevent a long and painful recovery from the pandemic.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund’s Lucid Windfall Will Make Up for Tesla Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- The second time proved the charm for Saudi Arabia’s foray into electric vehicles.The kingdom’s main sovereign wealth fund is sitting on paper gains of over 30-fold from its investment in Lucid Motors Inc., with the value of its stake set to rise as part of a deal to take the company public.The result is a boost for the $400 billion Public Investment Fund after missing out on an epic rally in Tesla Inc. shares when it sold much of its 5% stake in the industry leader at the end of 2019.The PIF, as the fund is known, will hold a stake of 62% in Lucid once the acquisition of the automaker by special purpose acquisition vehicle Churchill Capital IV is complete. The holding would be valued at about $32 billion, based on the current share price of Church Capital IV.The deal would represent a jackpot for the PIF, which invested $1 billion in Lucid in 2018 and is expected to provide an additional $600 million in funding for the company before the SPAC deal is completed. It also participated in a $2.5 billion private investment in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a SPAC deal.Under the leadership of Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF has shifted investment priorities from holdings in state-owned companies to building up stakes in companies such as Uber Technologies Inc. and Jio Platforms Ltd., the digital services business controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.The fund’s returns on investment increased from about 3% between 2014 and 2016 to 8% from 2018 to 2020, according to the PIF website. It has more than doubled its assets in the five years since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been chairman.The investments are part of a strategy that aims to boost returns from the kingdom’s wealth while diversifying the Saudi economy and creating jobs.Bloomberg News reported in January that Lucid was in talks with the PIF to potentially build a factory near the Red Sea city of Jeddah, although the automaker’s CEO, Peter Rawlinson, said on Tuesday there were no imminent plans to build a factory in the kingdom.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oath Keeper charged in Capitol riot renounces militia group

    A member of the Oath Keepers militia group charged with plotting with other extremists in the attack on the U.S. Capitol disavowed the anti-government group in a court hearing Friday, telling the judge she is “appalled” by her fellow Oath Keepers and “humiliated” by her arrest. Jessica Watkins, one of nine members and associates of the far-right militia group charged with planning and coordinating with one another in the Jan. 6 siege, said she plans to cancel her Oath Keepers membership and has disbanded her local Ohio militia group. Judge Amit P. Mehta said Watkins was “not just a foot soldier” but actively involved in the planning and organizing of the attack and is too dangerous to be released.

  • More Americans say they plan to get COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible: Poll

    An increasing number of Americans are anxious to get COVID-19 vaccines as the rollout continues, with more than half of Americans saying they plan to get vaccinated as soon as possible or have already received at least one dose. More than 13% of the adult population has received at least one dose, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, and more than 6% are fully vaccinated with the two-dose regimen required for the available vaccines. The new figures from a Kaiser Family Foundation poll show that anticipation for the vaccines is growing.

  • Who’s John Boehner’: Ted Cruz reacts to former Speaker telling him to ‘f*** himself’

    Texas senator shamed for Cancun trip delivered a high-energy CPAC speech studded with Star Wars references

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Biden will take no action against MBS after intelligence report finds Saudi leader responsible for murder of journalist

    The State Department is due to announce is response to the killing soon

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Liz Cheney ‘a fool’ for criticising Trump

    Controversial congresswoman previously said the Republican party belong to former president

  • Florida mom discovers infant son missing after daycare gives him to stranger

    A Florida daycare is under fire after giving a 7-month-old baby away to a stranger. When Trinity McCoggle arrived at the Orient Road Child Development Center on January 25 to pick up her 7-month-old son, Adonis, she was left distraught when told her baby had been accidentally given to someone assumed to be the child’s parent, ABC2 News reports. Describing what happened, McCoggle said the daycare worker “went to the back to get him, and when she came back, she said, He’s not here.”

  • She taught piano to kids in NC for years. Then her daughter accused her of sex crimes.

    This is the shocking story of the alleged sexual abuses that led to the January arrest of Sandra Hiler — aka Charlotte piano teacher Keiko Aloe — as told by her 21-year-old daughter.

  • 9-year-old girl cries to virtual class that she's 'starving,' local food bank steps in

    After the third-grader's classroom incident, a social worker connected the family to a local food bank.

  • Over a dozen GOP House members cited 'the ongoing health emergency' to skip in-person voting while they spoke at CPAC

    Many GOP members, including some who voted by proxy during CPAC, have vocally criticized the system and even sued over it in court.

  • New exotic invasive snake captured in Everglades National Park. It’s likely a released pet

    Visitors hiking the Mahogany Hammock Trail in Everglades National Park earlier this month spotted an unfamiliar snake. It turned out to be a brand new invasive species.

  • Residents of an Indian slum thought they were getting vaccinated like everyone else but were unknowingly part of a clinical trial

    After a white van advertised COVID-19 vaccines to a central-Indian slum, many of its residents feel duped after finding out they were in a trial.

  • Donald Trump's niece blasts his 'chutzpah' toward her fraud lawsuit

    Donald Trump's niece accused him on Friday of trying to dodge accountability for defrauding her out of a multimillion dollar inheritance by claiming she took too long to sue. Lawyers for Mary Trump made the accusation in a New York state court in Manhattan, where the 55-year-old psychologist is suing the former president, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and his late brother Robert's estate. A lawyer for Donald Trump and Robert's estate could not immediately be reached outside business hours.