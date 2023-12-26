14-year-old stomps on girl’s head in classroom, sending her to hospital, DE cops say

A 14-year-old girl turned herself into police after being accused of assaulting a fellow student, Delaware police said.

The 14-year-old student walked into a Lake Forest High School classroom in Felton and stomped and punched a 14-year-old girl’s head on Dec. 19, according to a Dec. 24 news release by Delaware State Police.

The girl’s parent took her to the hospital for serious head injuries, state police said.

Police didn’t specify what led to the incident.

McClatchy News reached out on Dec. 26 for more information and was awaiting a response.

On Dec. 23, the 14-year-old suspect turned herself in to police and was charged with felony assault, troopers said.

The girl was released to a guardian, the release said.

Felton is about 10 miles south of Dover.

