14-year-old suspect stole mother's gun prior to allegedly shooting, killing BCC student

BATTLE CREEK — A 14-year-old admitted to police he stole his mother's 9 mm pistol just hours before allegedly shooting and killing a Battle Creek Central student last month, according to probable cause documents obtained by the Enquirer.

Justice James Chimner is charged with four felonies, including murder, in the shooting death of 17-year-old Jack Snyder.

Chimner and a 13-year-old suspect allegedly attempted to carjack Snyder near the corner of Battle Creek Avenue and Capital Avenue SW just after midnight Feb. 17. Snyder was shot twice and police found him a short time later in the road next to his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Flowers, candles, and other mementos left near Capital Avenue honoring 17-year-old Jack Snyder are shown Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

In a subsequent interview with Battle Creek Police Detective Brandin Huggett, Chimner explained he had been hanging out with a friend on Feb. 16 when he witnessed a conversation on Snapchat of someone asking them to steal a vehicle in exchange for money, according to the probable cause documents.

Chimner told police he did not know the person’s real name but his friend, a 13-year-old, "had stolen vehicles for this person in the past."

Chimner told the detective he and the 13-year-old went to hang out with friends in the area of Battle Creek Avenue about 11 p.m. Feb. 16. Shortly after, they began walking along the road.

It was soon after midnight that Snyder was leaving his girlfriend's birthday party in the 200 block of Battle Creek Avenue when he noticed both teens walking. The 17-year-old offered the kids a ride as wind chills neared 12 degrees, and the two got into Snyder's vehicle, a 2006 Lincoln Zephyr.

"It was extremely cold outside that night and Snyder was trying to be a nice guy," Chimner told police.

The 13-year-old told Snyder to pull over, as they approached the intersection of Battle Creek Avenue and Capital Avenue SW, Chimner explained. The younger teen then reached up and removed the keys from the ignition of Snyder's vehicle.

At that time, Chimner pulled out a 9 mm pistol and aimed it at Snyder, he told police, admitting he had stolen the handgun from his mother earlier on Feb. 16.

Story continues

Snyder began reaching for the gun and also reached inside a pouch of his jacket, Chimner told police. He believed Snyder was pulling out a gun, so he shot Snyder twice, according to probable cause documents.

Witnesses said both suspects ran from the vehicle after the gunshots, heading in the direction of Capital SW and East Goguac Street.

Police found Chimner about 2 a.m. Feb. 19 in a parked car in the area of Jackson Street and Bedford Road. He was arrested without incident, police said.

The 13-year-old, accompanied by a parent, arrived at the Battle Creek Police Department at about 5 p.m. the same day to turn himself in, police said.

The 13-year-old was arraigned on charges of felony murder and carjacking in Calhoun County Circuit Court's Family Division. If convicted, he could potentially be sentenced as a juvenile, could have a blended sentence as a juvenile and an adult or he could be sentenced as an adult, according to Calhoun County Circuit Court Administrator Kristen Getting.

Chimner was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court on adult charges of felony murder, carjacking and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the shooting. If convicted, Chimner could face up to life in prison without parole.

A preliminary exam, where a judge will determine if there is probable cause Chimner committed the crime, is scheduled for March 13.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

