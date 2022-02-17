14-year-old suspected in fatal shooting on Amber Drive, Columbus police report

Columbus police suspect a 14-year-old in a shooting Monday that left a man in critical condition before his death in the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The teen’s identity was withheld because of his juvenile status. The report does not say whether he has been arrested, but it shows police have home addresses for the boy.

He’s a suspect in the death of Gary L. Brown, 27, who was shot around 3:30 p.m. Monday at a shopping plaza at 915 Amber Drive, just off Buena Vista Road, police reported.

Officers called to the plaza found Brown shot in the head, they said. Emergency medical services rushed him to Piedmont Columbus Regional. Police confirmed that Brown died on Wednesday afternoon.

No further details were available.

Brown’s death marks Columbus’ fifth homicide so far this year.