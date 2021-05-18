14-year-old suspected of stabbing, robbing woman he met on Snapchat

May 18—Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a teenage boy who they say robbed and brutally stabbed a 23-year-old woman he met on Snapchat.

Jovanny Rios, 14, is charged with kidnapping, robbery, aggravated battery and tampering with evidence. He was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on Friday, and a spokesman for the 2nd Judicial District Attorney's Office said the case qualifies him to be charged as a youthful offender. She said prosecutors have 10 days to file documents stating they intend to ask for him to be punished as an adult.

It was not clear Monday if he had an attorney.

According to an incident report provided by the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, when investigators interviewed Rios — alongside his mother — he told them he owed someone money. The name of the person he said he owed money to is redacted due to an ongoing investigation.

Rios told detectives that they saw the victim posting photos of money and a gun on social media and the person he owed money to told him to kill her or he would be killed.

On May 2, a little before midnight, deputies were called to the University of New Mexico Hospital because a woman who had been stabbed had driven herself there from the South Valley.

The woman underwent surgery, and the next day she told deputies what happened. She said she had met a teenager on Snapchat who went by the username "el38" and told her he was 17. She said the two hung out a couple of times over the previous months but she didn't know his real name.

On that day in May, around 10 p.m., she said she picked him up and the two went to Valle del Bosque Park, on Sunset north of Bridge SW.

That's when, she said, the teenager asked her to sit on his lap.

"(The woman) agreed, exited the driver's door and entered the passenger door to sit on the offender's lap," the deputy wrote in the report. "She stated that the offender began to kiss her neck and suddenly retrieved what appeared to be a razor blade and began to slash (the woman's) throat and to choke her."

The woman said she was able to get into the back seat but was drenched in blood. She said she could hear the offender trying to turn on the car but the key was broken. Then another vehicle drove up, he got out of her car and into it, and left.

The woman said she used the broken key to drive her car to UNMH. She had been stabbed twice in the neck and also in the shoulder, wrist and finger, according to the report.

Her purse — containing $590 — her friend's purse, her cellphone and gun had been stolen.

The woman provided deputies with videos she had taken of herself with the offender, and investigators with the District Attorney's Office Crime Strategies Unit were able to link his Snapcat account to the Facebook account of Jovanny Rios. School officials at Ernie Pyle Middle School confirmed the videos were Rios — an eighth grade student — and so did the woman, according to the report. And the phone number linked to the Snapchat account was tied to Rios' address and the location where the attack occurred.

Rios was arrested Friday at his middle school.