14-year-old Titusville boy charged with second-degree murder as adult following death of teen

A Titusville teen was charged with second-degree murder as an adult for the February shooting death of a 17-year-old boy Thursday, the state attorney's office said.

Laneitri Rollins, 14, was originally charged with first-degree murder, but the charge was reclassified Thursday as a second-degree murder while inflicting death in connection to the death of Mercutio Burford, said State Attorney spokesperson Todd Brown in a written statement. Judge Christina Serrano signed an order to transfer legal proceedings to the adult circuit court.

The difference between first- and second-degree is in intent. First-degree is premeditated; second degree is unplanned.

Following the order, Rollins will be transferred to Brevard County Jail without bond, Brown said.

This comes after Rollins was arrested Feb. 11, two days after the death of Mercutio Burford, Brown said.

On Feb. 9, Mercutio was discovered deceased near a bike path on North Washington Avenue in Titusville with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators found evidence identifying Rollins as a suspect and later found the firearm they believed he used at the time of Mercutio 's death.

