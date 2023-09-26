14-year-old Tri-Cities student arrested after threatening to shoot up 3 schools

Kennewick police arrested a 14-year-old high school student on Sunday after he allegedly threatened to shoot up multiple schools this week.

The shootings were allegedly supposed to take place Monday. The student named Kennewick High School, Southridge High School and Highlands Middle School as targets.

Kennewick police Commander Christian Walters said the threats were made on the social media site Snapchat.

Police were able to identify the student through his username and with the help of school resource officers.

“We always take threats to any schools very seriously and investigate them fully,” Walters said. “We want our schools to be a safe and healthy learning environment for our students.”

The student, whose name was not released, was booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center in Kennewick on suspicion of felony threat charges.

“We are grateful to the Kennewick Police Department, including our school resource officers, and the quick response to reported safety concerns,” wrote district spokesperson Robyn Chastain in a provided statement.

▪ Last week, the Pasco Police Department investigated similar allegations that turned out to be rumor at Ray Reynolds Middle School.

Security was increased for a day at the school as the circulated rumor was investigated out of “an abundance of caution.”

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our highest priorities and we have protocol in place to address such situations,” read a letter from school administrators.