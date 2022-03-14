14-year-old Tulare County boy dead after fatal shooting; 15-year-old suspect arrested

Porterville detectives are working to figure out what led to a 14-year-old boy being fatally shot.

At 7:36 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to Sierra View Medical Center. When officers arrived, they were told that a teenage boy was brought to the hospital with a single gunshot wound.

The child died from his wound.

The investigation took detectives to a home in the 100 Block of North Maston Street. A search warrant was served and detectives say they found "physical evidence" indicating that's where the shooting took place.

Detectives haven't said if the weapon was recovered.

It's unclear how, but detectives identified a 15-year-old child as the homicide suspect. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Because the victim and the suspect are minors, their names are not being released.

The investigation is ongoing, officers said. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Porterville Police Department at 782-7400.

