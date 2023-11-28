14-year-old turns himself in after Ga. 16-year-old found shot to death inside car, police say

A 14-year-old has turned himself in in connection to the death of a 16-year-old over the weekend, according to Milledgeville police.

Milledgeville Police said officers were called to the 2300 block of Anthony Way in regard to multiple reports of shots fired around 12:30 p.m. Sunday

Once officers arrived, they found a Toyota Corolla at the end of the street with multiple bullet holes and a 16-year-old dead in the front passenger seat. As officers were on their way to the scene, they were reportedly made aware of several homes and vehicles also hit by gunfire.

Police identified the vas 16-year-old Desmond Rivers. Police also identified three teens as suspects, including a 14-year-old.

Milledgeville Police Chief Dray Swicord spoke with the 14-year-old’s family and arranged for the teen to turn himself in on Monday night. Police did not identify the 14-year-old who was arrested.

Another suspect, 17-year-old Dillon Chapman was arrested on Sunday and taken into custody. Chapman was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Officers are still looking for 18-year-old Derquavious Kier, who is wanted on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a Felony.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Milledgeville Police Department at 478-414-4090 and ask for Det. Nick Reonas. Tips can also be sent to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 478-742-2330.

