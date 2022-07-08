14-year-old with warrants, 2 juveniles arrested after pursuit, police in Charlotte say

A 14-year-old and two other juveniles led police in a high-speed pursuit Tuesday using a car reported stolen, a day before a more high-profile pursuit across the area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

At times, the juveniles drove in excess of 100 mph, drove the wrong way into oncoming traffic, and failed to stop at numerous traffic lights and stop signs, CMPD said in a Twitter thread on Friday.

The pursuit ended in Cornelius, where the juveniles crashed the car, police said. All three were taken into custody, with help from Cornelius police, CMPD said.

Because of their ages, CMPD did not release the juveniles’ identities.

Members of CMPD’s Hickory Grove Crime Reduction Unit and the Crime Gun Suppression Team were involved in the arrests, police said.

CMPD officers found themselves involved in at least four pursuits this week. On Wednesday, a Texas man led police on a pursuit across the Charlotte area that lasted about two hours, and another officer was dragged during a traffic stop near uptown Thursday, CMPD said.

A CMPD officer suffered from minor scrapes after being hit by a suspect’s car during a high-speed chase into South Carolina on Friday. The suspect was arrested around 4:37 p.m.

Alerts do not appear to have been issued on CMPD’s app for any of the pursuits.

The 14-year-old has outstanding warrants for robbery and shooting into an occupied dwelling, and police said he removed his electronic monitoring device.

Police said officers found a handgun in the teen’s possession.

The 14-year-old is charged with “two more shooting into occupied dwelling incidents,” and robbery, hit and run, possession of a handgun by a minor, felony flee to elude, and assault with a deadly weapon.

All three suspects face charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting officers, CMPD said.

CMPD did not immediately respond to a Charlotte Observer request for additional information about Friday’s pursuit and the 14-year-old’s previous charges.