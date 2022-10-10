UPDATE: 14-year-old whom Decatur police say fired fatal shot in self-defense becomes 4th juvenile arrested

Oct. 10—The 14-year-old male whom police say fatally shot another 14-year-old male in self-defense early Sunday in Southeast Decatur has been charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol (as a minor) and taken to a state juvenile detention center in Cullman, according to a statement today from Decatur police.

The 14-year-old arrested today, whom police described as an intended victim in a planned robbery, became the fourth juvenile arrested in connection with the death. Three juveniles were arrested Sunday and charged with murder and robbery.

The three other suspects were taken to a juvenile detention center in Tuscumbia. No identities have been released because of the suspects' juvenile status.

Decatur Police Department spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said in a release that officers responded at about 6:42 a.m. Sunday to a reported shooting involving juveniles in the 1200 block of Pennylane Southeast.

Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he later died, police said. Police did not release the victim's name.

Decatur police gave this account of the fatal shooting: A 14-year-old male was asked to meet three male acquaintances at 21st Avenue Southwest. The acquaintances, who were two 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old, planned to rob the other 14-year-old. The intended victim was armed with a pistol.

When the first four juveniles met, a fifth juvenile, who was 14, appeared and produced a firearm, attempting to rob the intended victim. The intended victim used his weapon to defend himself and shot the fifth juvenile, also a 14-year-old.