14 people face 25 felony charges after drug bust near Three Rivers

LOCKPORT TWP. — Fourteen people were arrested in a Sunday drug bust in Lockport Township.

Deputies with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a home Feb. 26 on South River Road near Lambert Road to execute a search warrant. They found a large amount of methamphetamine and firearms inside the home.

The sheriff’s office said 14 people, including a man wanted for a homicide in Kalamazoo County, were arrested.

Deputies said there were 12 warrants out for some of the individuals arrested. They will also be seeking 25 additional felony charges including operating and maintaining a drug house, possession with intent to deliver narcotics and several firearm charges.

The case remains under investigation.

