14 Dystopian-Seeming Photos That Are Unfortunately A Reality For People Working In Corporate America

·2 min read

If you actually like your job in corporate America, you're one of the lucky ones. I was recently perusing r/antiwork, and was disheartened to see so many people feeling beat down and frustrated by their place of employment. Here are the 14 posts that stuck out to me the most:

1."I got written up for wearing these socks. Any guesses why? 🍄"

u/Negative_Ad1149 / Via reddit.com
u/Negative_Ad1149 / Via reddit.com

2."Just found I'm the single lowest paid paramedic at my ambulance company, despite having the most experience by several years."

u/ForkySpoony97 / Via reddit.com
u/ForkySpoony97 / Via reddit.com

3."I left my job shortly after receiving this prize for my good work 😂😂😅."

u/No-Satisfaction-749 / Via reddit.com
u/No-Satisfaction-749 / Via reddit.com

4."Tried to quit my job and they said no."

u/WorthlessFloor / Via reddit.com
u/WorthlessFloor / Via reddit.com

5."Update from yesterday. I work in NY."

u/LargeThighMeat / Via reddit.com
u/LargeThighMeat / Via reddit.com

6."My wife needs surgery. They wanted her to sign this. She said HELL NO."

u/PawCrusader / Via reddit.com
u/PawCrusader / Via reddit.com

7."After helping them on short notice many times, I finally learned that my day off is my day off."

u/lilant702 / Via reddit.com
u/lilant702 / Via reddit.com

8."I make $15 an hour y’all."

u/tylerjames1993 / Via reddit.com
u/tylerjames1993 / Via reddit.com

9."Am I losing it or is this insane?"

u/paigezilla / Via reddit.com
u/paigezilla / Via reddit.com

10."My job fired 30% of their staff after losing money this season buying a new building they couldn’t afford. Then they blamed us for it. Some legend left this in the break room."

u/semispectral / Via reddit.com
u/semispectral / Via reddit.com

11."Boss went radio silent after I asked for my checks."

u/moethelawn76 / Via reddit.com
u/moethelawn76 / Via reddit.com

12."My job involves walking for hours at a time. We also don't get breaks at all, even for 12+ hour shifts."

u/undertales_bitch / Via reddit.com
u/undertales_bitch / Via reddit.com

13."My boss would rather throw food away to make a point than feed her employees. They already don’t pay us any money, because we’re servers who only make money from customer tips."

u/rey_vati / Via reddit.com
u/rey_vati / Via reddit.com

14.And finally, "Thanks for this! I worked the entire 24 hours of Christmas day for no extra pay too!"

u/drakesux / Via reddit.com
u/drakesux / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/antiwork

Recommended Stories