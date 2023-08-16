14 People Who Need A Time Machine Because Their Past Statements Did Not Age Well
"I can tell Lizzo got good energy around her..."
"I can tell Lizzo got good energy around her..."
Crisis PR experts break down Lizzo's lawsuit and what is potentially the most damaging part for the Grammy-winning singer.
"Why are all of our hopes and dreams around inclusivity and body positivity hinging on this one singular woman?" says Kiki Monique.
A 2021 Lizzo song may have talked about her recent lawsuit.
Electrify America, the EV charging company created by Volkswagen in the aftermath of its diesel emissions scandal, said on Tuesday that a new, 75 megawatt solar farm in Southern California is now up and running. Electrify America isn't operating this solar farm. Instead, the company struck a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with renewable energy developer Terra-Gen. It's the latest development in Electrify America's efforts to link itself to renewable energy projects.
Here’s what you need to know about when to get tested, which test to use, how to get a test for free and if old tests are OK to use.
It's so easy to turn your mildewy shower into a luxe spa experience at a tropical resort.
GM's Cruise driverless taxis caused a traffic jam in San Francisco when 10 of the autonomous vehicles were impacted by wireless bottlenecks.
The star of "Bullet Train" also says she's grateful for her dogs because they help her get regular exercise, even when she doesn't do an intense workout.
The handheld steamer can clean and sanitize a variety of surfaces, including ceramic, laminate, marble and sealed hardwood.
Celtics training camp is a month and a half away.
Last week, wildfires quickly engulfed thousands of structures on Maui, forcing residents to flee their homes with little-to-no belongings. As of Tuesday, 99 people have been confirmed dead while at least 1,300 remain missing. Speaking last Thursday, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke said the road to Hawaii’s recovery from the “unprecedented” wildfires “will be long.” An official from Homeland Security’s emergency agency told a White House briefing that the “coming days and weeks” will be “tough” for Hawaiians.
More than 33,000 five-star fans are impressed with the results of this carpet cleaner's powerful suction.
Looking for the best TV soundbar for your home theater setup? From the best surround sound pick to the most affordable, we've got your covered.
We put Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music and other music streaming services head-to-head to find out which will work best for you.
Home Depot says Halloween will be the next big tell for how the consumer is holding up.
Our favorite light for live-streaming is currently back to its all-time low price at Amazon.
These are the best gaming mice you can buy, regardless of how much you can spend or what PC games you like to play.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don analyzes some key players as we head into the summer months of the 2023 NFL offseason.
There's still time to save up to 70% — but not much. Reduce back pain with options from Sealy, Beautyrest and more.
Data shows that 5 out of 6 kids will have at least one ear infection by the time they turn 3.