CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Fourteen people were shot after a concert in Clarksdale, Mississippi, Sunday morning, authorities said.

Clarksdale Police Chief Robbie Linley told FOX13-TV that the shootings happened between 2:45 a.m. and 3:15 a.m. Sunday. All of the victims were taken to a hospital in non-critical condition. They had all been released from the hospital as of Monday afternoon, except for one woman who suffered a serious leg injury, Linley said.

Police said the shootings took place in three connected incidents in Clarksdale, a west Mississippi town home to the state's Delta Blues Museum. Twelve people — six men and six women — were shot around 2:45 a.m. Then, one man and one woman were shot separately in two other locations.

The shootings stemmed from an altercation between two groups of concertgoers, Linley said.

No suspects had been taken into custody on Monday afternoon, the news station reported.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: 14 people shot after a concert in Clarksdale, Mississippi