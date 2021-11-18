14 people steal merchandise in a broad daylight ‘grab and run’ at Louis Vuitton store in Oak Brook shopping center, police say

Fourteen people acting together went into a Louis Vuitton store in Oakbrook Center in broad daylight Wednesday, stole merchandise and then fled, police said.

At 3:31 p.m., police responded to reports of a “grab and run” at the mall in Oak Brookq and determined the 14 people involved drove away in three different cars.

Oak Brook police said they are still investigating and cannot provide a dollar amount of merchandise taken until a full inventory count is concluded. The surveillance video has also not been released due to the active status of the investigation.

Police spokeswoman Katie Yager said investigators are currently looking over the footage and are hoping to be able to provide more information gleaned from it by end of day Thursday.

Police asked that anyone who may have seen something suspicious or has information contact the Oak Brook Police Department at 630-368-8700 or email crimetips@oak-brook.org.

This is not the first reported major retail theft this month in the west suburban village. On Friday, six people allegedly stole 153 bottles of cologne worth nearly $15,000 from an ULTA Beauty store at 2155 W. 22nd Street in Oak Brook.

Four adults from Chicago and two children, whose hometowns were not released, were charged with burglary and retail theft the next day after a suspected vehicle was seen and stopped on the southbound Tri-State Tollway (I-294). Police shut down the tollway and took the individuals into custody.

“In DuPage County, we do not tolerate the type of violent forcible felony that these men are accused of,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said of the ULTA Beauty theft. “The allegations that these six individuals traveled to DuPage County to commit this crime at the onset of the holiday season will not be taken lightly and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”