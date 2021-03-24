These 14 people were indicted in Clark County

Riley Newton, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 24—These 14 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week. Indictments include:

Alex Brown, 21, of Xenia: breaking & entering.

Danile Massie, 20, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Mary Witherspoon, 57, of Springfield: theft.

Chester Youngman, 49, of Springfield: two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Tyren Dearmond Jr., 22, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, receiving stolen property, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Cameron Conley, 20, of Springfield: unlawful transaction in weapons.

Eregon Wilson, 37, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Joseph Shaw, 31, of Springfield: theft.

Steven Shaw, 57, of Arcanum, OH: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

John Nall, 36, of Springfield: theft.

Michael Hamrick, 41, of Dayton: two counts of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of cocaine.

Pete Roach, 42, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Ronald Downs Jr., 30, of Dayton: having weapons under disability, aggravated menacing.

Samantha Ferrell, 29, of Springfield: felonious assault.

