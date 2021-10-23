These 14 people were indicted in Clark County
Oct. 23—These 14 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court cases. Indictments include:
Michael Bennett, 33, of Springfield: two counts of receiving stolen property.
Jameka D. Applin, 26: felonious assault, vandalism.
Christopher A. Reed, 43: theft, receiving stolen property.
Dustin M. Nelson, 30: vandalism, safecracking, breaking and entering.
Joe L. Buck Jr., 44, of Springfield: receiving stolen property, theft criminal damaging.
Christopher Evans, 47: robbery.
Daniel Massie, 21, of Springfield: arson, receiving stolen property.
John W. Watkins III, 30: robbery.
Gavin M. Sallot, 20, of Springfield: involuntary manslaughter, trafficking of fentanyl-related compound.
Benjamin E. Buck, 41, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
Randall S. Romans, 52, of Springfield: disrupting public service.
Lindy L. Gulasa, 41, of Springfield, aggravated possession of drugs.
Michael S. Campbell, 46, Columbus: two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Corey B. Brim, 23, of Springfield: assault.