Sydney Dawes, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
Oct. 23—These 14 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court cases. Indictments include:

Michael Bennett, 33, of Springfield: two counts of receiving stolen property.

Jameka D. Applin, 26: felonious assault, vandalism.

Christopher A. Reed, 43: theft, receiving stolen property.

Dustin M. Nelson, 30: vandalism, safecracking, breaking and entering.

Joe L. Buck Jr., 44, of Springfield: receiving stolen property, theft criminal damaging.

Christopher Evans, 47: robbery.

Daniel Massie, 21, of Springfield: arson, receiving stolen property.

John W. Watkins III, 30: robbery.

Gavin M. Sallot, 20, of Springfield: involuntary manslaughter, trafficking of fentanyl-related compound.

Benjamin E. Buck, 41, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Randall S. Romans, 52, of Springfield: disrupting public service.

Lindy L. Gulasa, 41, of Springfield, aggravated possession of drugs.

Michael S. Campbell, 46, Columbus: two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Corey B. Brim, 23, of Springfield: assault.

