May 18—These 14 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court cases. Indictments include:
Jacob Stone, 31, of Sidney: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Sidiq Ali, 31, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.
Michael Hammond, 45, of New Carlisle: domestic violence, disrupting public service.
Anthony Benson Sr., 48, of Springfield: illegal processing of drug documents.
Chad Holcomb, 38, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, having weapons while under disability.
Jordan Riley, 22, of Springfield: violating protection order.
Dale Parker II, 22, of Springfield: forgery, receiving stolen property.
Justin Biles, 35, of South Vienna: aggravated robbery, assault, two counts of burglary.
Steven Howald, 37, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon.
Anthony Gamble Jr., 24: felonious assault, obstructing official business, domestic violence, escape, resisting arrest.
Kevin Ashby, 33, of Dayton: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Laurie Perez, 41, of Springfield: theft.
Virgil Rife, 30, of Springfield: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, possessing criminal tools.
Zachary Winget, 26, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.