These 14 people were indicted in Clark County
Jun. 7—These 14 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:
Jeffery R. Coppens Jr., 35: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Mason A. See, 22, of Springfield: discharge of firearm on or near a prohibited premises, two counts of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of felonious assault.
Brock C. See, 23, of Springfield: discharge of firearm on or near a prohibited premises, two counts of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of felonious assault.
Levi M. Gorsuch, 36, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence.
Nicole D. Chessir, 18, of Springfield: failure to comply with order of signal of police officer.
Edwin O. Emrich, 48, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, domestic violence.
Kierstan Reed, 25, of Springfield: felonious assault.
Kenneth Shoemaker, 44, of Springfield: counterfeiting.
Charles E. Stewart II, 26, of Hamilton: aggravated burglary, abduction.
Angel Roblero, 24: aggravated burglary, two counts of domestic violence.
Jaheim Almon, 20, of Springfield: tampering with evidence.
Ronald Ragland II, 44, of Springfield: domestic violence.
Dalton Fitzwater, 21, of Middletown: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Jafonta Edwards, 30, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.