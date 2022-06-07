Jun. 7—These 14 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

Jeffery R. Coppens Jr., 35: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Mason A. See, 22, of Springfield: discharge of firearm on or near a prohibited premises, two counts of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of felonious assault.

Brock C. See, 23, of Springfield: discharge of firearm on or near a prohibited premises, two counts of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of felonious assault.

Levi M. Gorsuch, 36, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence.

Nicole D. Chessir, 18, of Springfield: failure to comply with order of signal of police officer.

Edwin O. Emrich, 48, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, domestic violence.

Kierstan Reed, 25, of Springfield: felonious assault.

Kenneth Shoemaker, 44, of Springfield: counterfeiting.

Charles E. Stewart II, 26, of Hamilton: aggravated burglary, abduction.

Angel Roblero, 24: aggravated burglary, two counts of domestic violence.

Jaheim Almon, 20, of Springfield: tampering with evidence.

Ronald Ragland II, 44, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Dalton Fitzwater, 21, of Middletown: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Jafonta Edwards, 30, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.