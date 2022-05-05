14 period products made just for teens and tweens

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

When my daughter got her first period, my first thought was, “How am I old enough to have a kid with a period?”

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

Then I thought back to my first period. By the early ‘90s, many of us had long since thrown out the sanitary napkin belt in favor of adhesive backings, but our choices for period products were still limited: our mother’s pads or our mother’s tampons. We were free to choose wings or no wings, but that was about it.

Thankfully, there are many more choices for period products these days; besides tampons and disposable pads, we have menstrual cups, discs, reusable pads, and the newer types of products gaining popularity, period underwear, swimsuits, and activewear.

For many newly menstruating tweens and teens, using a regular tampon or other internal menstrual product is a no-go, which leaves you with absorbent external products. Disposable pads can irritate skin and require a recurring cost, and cloth pads are frequently too wide and bunch and shift on smaller bodies.

The problem with period underwear is that a child just reaching puberty is frequently smaller and shaped differently than an adult, and as anyone who’s used period underwear knows, the fit matters.

Thankfully, there are some brands making products aimed specifically at adolescents. A few companies make their adult products in small enough sizes to work for teens and tweens, as well.

What to know about period underwear

Absorbent vs leakproof: What does it mean?

Underwear labeled as “leakproof” without mention of absorbency are likely intended to be used as a backup to other period products such as pads, cups, or tampons.

Standalone options will list their absorbency, usually compared to how many tampons’ worth of menstrual blood they can contain.

Story continues

Check sizing charts

When you’re flipping between period underwear for kids versus adults, the sizing can get confusing. Make sure to check out the sizing charts and product reviews before ordering.

Cost may be significant at first, but it pays dividends

The upfront cost for a wardrobe of period underwear can be significant. If you have a health savings account (HSA/FSA), period underwear (and most menstrual products) should be covered under the CARES Act and eligible to be bought using FSA/HSA money.

I have found great deals through the FSA Store.

On the other hand, kids this age are not outgrowing their underwear at a rapid pace, so one pair can replace a lot of pads over their lifespan.

Here are seven brands of period underwear for teens and tweens—as well as some other period products—recommended by my daughter and her friends.

Period underwear

1. For comfort and great absorbency: Thinx Btwn

five pairs of assorted black underwear

Thinx Btwn is a line of period underwear designed with tweens and teens in mind.

While something as personal as menstrual products is highly subjective, Thinx was the most suggested by far. Thinx Btwn is the tween/teen line and is available in a few basic cuts, plus sleep shorts. The main adult line has everything from gender-neutral and boyshort options to athletic wear with sizes that go down to XXS.

We ordered the super absorbency brief, and while the material is noticeably thick, it does not feel stiff like some brands. My daughter finds them to be soft and comfortable.

Shop Thinx Btwn

2. For an affordable alternative: Neione

3 pairs of assorted underwear

As much as we love the Thinx underwear, the price keeps us from stocking the underwear drawer with them. These Neione three-packs come in several colors and get the job done. They are not tween-specific, but they do go all the way down to an XXS that fits my average-sized 11-year-old.

Get Neione at Amazon

3. For an adaptable option: The Junior Period

one pair of grey underwear

Period. Brand makes several styles of junior underwear that claim to hold up to nine tampons’ worth of blood. What really stands out is that they not only have adaptive underwear for the differently abled, they have them in junior sizes for a great price.

Shop The Junior Period.

4. For back-up leak protection: Nalwort

six assorted colors of underwear

These do not have a high absorbency; instead, they are made to act as a backup to tampons, cups, or pads. They are great for a little extra confidence during school or activities, or when cycle Day 1 seems imminent.

Get Nalwort Period Underwear at Amazon for $20

5. For gender-neutral cuts: TomboyX

navy blue underwear with rainbow band

If you have a trans or gender-nonconforming tween, or even just a kid who likes the extra coverage, TomboyX offers a wide range of styles in their First Line Leakproof underwear. From boxer briefs to bikinis, there are plenty of choices and the sizes go down to XXXS.

Shop First Line Leakproof Underwear at TomboyX starting at $25

6. For leotards and dancewear: Kt. by Knix

black leotard

Knix has a line for tweens and teens called Kt. that offers a selection of period proof activewear, including absorbent leotards and tights. They also carry quite a few styles of swimwear.

Shop Period Proof Activewear at Knix

7. For swimsuits: Savvi Wear

2 pairs of black underwear

Three days before a water park trip I suddenly thought, “What if she gets her period?!” I could get these Savvi Wear set quickly from Amazon in her size (the XXS fit her well). She did not get her period on that trip, but she wore these anyhow, and she really loved the full coverage, high-waisted look.

Shop Savvi Swimwear at Amazon

Other period products we love

1. For all things period: Sanxtuary MD

period kit with pads, underwear, a book and pink bag

Founded by family medicine doctor Amber Robins-Hickson, MD, Sanxtuary is both a black-owned store and a place to learn. The My First Period Kit includes one pair of period underwear, cloth pads, a meditation book, and other goodies. Robins-Hickson’s course My Period University teaches kids about puberty and menstruation.

Get the My First Period Kit at Sanxtuary MD for $59

2. A first period kit: Ruby Love

Red box open showing red contents inside

Ruby Love also has a first-period kit that is mostly fantastic: my daughter loved the items included, but unfortunately, we just didn’t care for the actual underwear. The leg gusset and crotch were weirdly stiff and did not conform—and if there is one place we want a snug fit, it’s in our period panties.

Get the First Period Kit at Ruby Love for $89

3. A book that covers all the important stuff: The Care and Keeping of You: The Body Book for Younger Girls

A book that covers all the ways their body will change is a great starting place.

Before my daughter ever started her period I bought her The Care and Keeping of You books from American Girl (yes, that American Girl). I read it to her a chapter at a time and we talked about it as we went. There’s a reason this book has 4.8 stars on Amazon—it covers all the things girls want to know. It talks about body changes (including periods, of course), healthy eating, keeping clean, and body image.

There’s a second book,The Care and Keeping of You 2: The Body Book For Older Girls, that delves deeper into sex and relationships. They also have an entire series of books aimed at tween girls that touch on topics like middle school, feelings, navigating the digital world, and money.

Get The Care and Keeping of You: The Body Book for Younger Girls at American Girl for $13

4. Disposable pads just for teens: U by Kotex

Disposable pads sized just for teens.

The first time your kid gets their period they may not feel like dealing with reusable products, so it’s best to have a backup stash of pads. U by Kotex are disposable pads designed just for teens to fit their smaller bodies.

Get U by Kotex Ultra Thin Teen Pads with Wings at Target for $8

5. A packet of cleansing wipes: The Honey Pot Co. Sensitive Feminine Wipes

A Black- and female-owned business, The Honey Pot Co. makes an assortment of menstrual and vaginal care products. If your teen wants a way to feel cleaner while on the go, we’re partial to the Sensitive Feminine Wipes.

Get a pack of The Honey Pot Co. Sensitive Feminine Wipes at Target for $11

6. For extra protection: Sures Waterproof Sheet Protector

A waterproof mattress cover helps avoid stained sheets.

A waterproof mattress cover helps avoid stained sheets.

Irregular periods are common during the first few cycles of a newly-menstruating teen or tween. Protect their bed from unexpected period accidents with a waterproof sheet protector. We like the Sures Waterproof Sheet Protector because it keeps the sheets from getting stained when Aunt Flo shows up unexpectedly.

Get the Sures Waterproof Sheet Protector at Amazon for $18

7. For an undercover way to carry period supplies: Alvababy Wet Dry Bags

A waterproof bag is a practical way to carry period supplies.

A waterproof bag is a practical way to carry period supplies.

Cloth diaper wet bags can be useful for transporting dirty period undies, too. I let my daughter pick out which print she wanted, and she keeps it in her book bag with an extra pair of underwear and some pads in the smaller compartment, and uses the bigger section for items destined for the laundry.

Get the Alvababy Waterproof Reusable Zippered Bag at Amazon for $10

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 14 period products for teens from Knix, Kotex and Ruby Love