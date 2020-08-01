14 photos of the low key Hajj: Only 10,000 Muslim pilgrims in face masks made it to Mecca this year.

Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on July 29, 2020.

Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via Reuters

Less than 1% the usual number of Muslims performed their annual pilgrimage to Mecca this week amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Pilgrims had to apply through an online portal and verify they didn't have any coronavirus symptoms or terminal illnesses before going.

Attendance was limited to only 10,000 people who were already residing in Saudi Arabia, compared to the usual 2.5 million visitors that Mecca sees every year.

Scroll down to see photos of mask-wearing and social-distancing pilgrims attend the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca, the holiest city for Muslims.

Muslims are obliged to undertake the Hajj at least once if they are financially and physically able to.

Thousands of Muslims performed their annual pilgrimage to Mecca, called Hajj, this week, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Pilgrims, some holding colored umbrellas, walk along matching colored rings that separate them in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on July 29, 2020. More

STR/AFP via Getty Images

But this year, the five-day pilgrimage — which every able-bodied Muslim must perform at least once in their lifetime — happened a little differently.

Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on July 29, 2020. More

Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via Reuters

For the first time in its history, Saudi Arabia barred Muslims from entering the kingdom from abroad to perform the Hajj. Instead, attendance was limited to only 10,000 people who were already living in the kingdom.

An aerial view shows tents of Muslim pilgrims in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on July 29, 2020. More

Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via Reuters

Source: Sky News

Of the 10,000 Saudi residents that were allowed to attend, 30% were healthcare workers who have recovered from the virus and were picked to go as a gesture of appreciation.

Muslim pilgrims walk at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on July 29, 2020. More

Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via Reuters

Source: Reuters

This compares to the 2.5 million visitors who attend (mostly from abroad) every year. Here is a before-and-after image that shows just how different this year's pilgrimage looked.

Pilgrims circle the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia in 2018 (left) compared to 2020. More