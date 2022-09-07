14 products reviewers swear help reduce and remove wrinkles

14 products reviewers swear work to reduce wrinkles

Just like taxes and cold New England winters, wrinkles are an unavoidable part of life. They’re an inevitable side effect of aging, but that doesn’t mean you have to accept them lying down.

There are a whole host of skin care products available today designed to lift, firm, and plump the skin, many of which claim to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, too. Obviously, there’s no guaranteed way to reverse aging, but reviewers swear that these 14 products help to minimize the signs so you can bask in that age-defying J.Lo-esque glow.

Of course, preventing wrinkles is at least as important as knowing how to get rid of wrinkles. Protecting your skin from the sun can help reduce wrinkles and other signs of aging. Wearing sunscreen, sun protection such as hats, and limiting sun exposure in the first place won’t stop the aging process, but it will help minimize sun damage.

Still, some wrinkles are inevitable. If you want to reduce their appearance, and prefer home remedies to botulinum toxin (botox) injections, here are some popular places to start.

1. A collagen cream with hyaluronic acid

This collagen cream contains beneficial proteins for your skin.

Collagen is a protein that maintains the skin's structure, and as you age, it can break down, causing sagging and wrinkles. This face cream from Maryann Organics contains collagen to promote elasticity, as well as other anti-aging ingredients like vitamin C (evens out the skin's tone and texture) and hyaluronic acid (maintains moisture).

The product claims to smooth fine lines and make your skin look radiant—here’s what reviewers have to say: “I absolutely love the top pump, and the cream is not too heavy but feels amazing on my skin. It leaves my skin glowing, and there is a noticeable reduction in the appearance of fine lines.”

Get the Maryann Organics Collagen Cream from Amazon for $22.89

2. This best-selling microneedle roller

It's a little barbaric, but people swear microneedling works.

The concept of microneedling sounds rough, but many people swear by it! This little roller uses super-fine needles to poke tiny holes in your skin. When done properly, it shouldn’t hurt, but it makes your body think it’s injured, causing it to produce more collagen to help you heal and making your skin look healthy and fresh.

Enthusiastic reviewers swear this device works wonders: “MY SKIN IS GLOWING! The fine lines showing up between my brows like don't exist anymore and the lines across my forehead are fading.”

Get the Sdara Derma Roller Cosmetic Microdermabrasion Instrument from Amazon for $13.87

3. A pillow that keeps your face from getting smooshed at night

This pillow will keep your head in place as you sleep.

Sleeping with your face squashed into a pillow might be making your wrinkles worse. While it doesn’t necessarily reduce the wrinkles you already have, the YourFacePillow can help prevent new ones from forming. Its unique shape keeps your head in place all night, preventing your skin from being pulled, creased, or squished.

Reviewers promise it works, writing that they saw results quickly, “After about 2 weeks of using the pillow, I noticed that there was a slight decrease in the under-eye-crease marks and was no longer showing those vertical crease marks on the sides of my forehead.”

Get the YourFacePillow on Amazon for $79.99

4. These skin-plumping face patches

These patches come in different shapes for different body parts.

Whether you want to treat wrinkles on your forehead, face, neck, or chest, you can use Sio Beauty Patches to minimize their appearance. The patches are made from silicone, and they provide gentle compression when worn overnight to prevent muscle movement and flatten skin so it stays smooth. When we tested the Sio Patches, we found certain styles are more effective than others. But overall, they did help minimize the appearance of wrinkles and smooth the skin.

Get the Sio Beauty Patches for $19.95 and up

5. An affordable collagen-infused face moisturizer

This hydrating moisturizer lets you beat wrinkles without breaking your budget.

The L’Oreal Paris Collagen Face Moisturizer delivers a mega-dose of hydration, helping plump up your skin and "fill in" the appearance of wrinkles. You can use it during the day or at night, and it’s significantly cheaper than many comparable products.

Reviewers rave about how smooth and soft this moisturizer leaves their skin. They also write that it helps to minimize fine lines. “I really noticed a difference in just the first week. My fine lines under my eyes are almost gone!”

Get the L’Oreal Paris Collagen Face Moisturizer on Amazon for $8.53

6. A face cream that’s packed with anti-aging ingredients

Skip the designer moisturizer, and use this one instead.

Anti-aging face creams can be quite pricey. But Olay Regenerist claims to firm, plump, and smooth aged skin as well as the expensive brands. Its amino-peptides, vitamin B3, and hyaluronic acid are meant to leave your skin hydrated and glowing.

Reviewers confirm that it works wonders: “I've tried numerous moisturizers ranging from inexpensive to very expensive, and I never thought I would find one that actually did what it said it does. Well this one does! After about a week, I could notice a big difference in the look of my skin. It was more supple and the fine lines were disappearing, my skin felt like velvet, and I even had people wonder if I had work done.”

Get the Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream on Amazon for $18

7. A super-potent vitamin C serum

This serum contains a whopping 12.5% vitamin C.

Who doesn’t love a good serum? This Line-Reducing Concentrate Serum from Kiehl’s contains an impressive 12.5 percent vitamin C, as well as hyaluronic acid, to help reduce facial lines and smooth the skin. In clinical studies, it was shown to improve skin radiance and texture. It even helped reduce the appearance of forehead wrinkles after four weeks of regular use.

“I’m blown away,” writes one reviewer. “My skin is so smooth, bright and glowy after a week of using this. I’ve seen a definite reduction in texture and fine lines as well.”

Get the Kiehl’s Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate Serum from Nordstrom for $70

8. This popular nighttime eye treatment

Say bye-bye to dark circles and crow's feet.

Thousands of people swear by this nighttime treatment from Estée Lauder for trouble spots around the eyes. It’s formulated to help fight puffiness, dark circles, dryness, and crow’s feet using hyaluronic acid and antioxidants.

Reviewers love it, writing that it’s worth the price: “I saw noticeable results within a few days of using this. It visibly filled in dark circles and helped me look more rested.”

Get the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex Synchronized Recovery from Nordstrom for $24

9. Microneedle patches infused with beneficial ingredients

These cute patches combine microneedling and serum application into one easy step.

These patches contain hundreds of tiny, self-dissolving microneedles that claim to create pathways for their built-in anti-aging ingredients. It consolidates two skincare steps into one! The patches are infused with retinol, peptides, and vitamin C, and you can use them anywhere on your face to spot-treat wrinkles.

“I refuse to pay for fillers at the dermatologist, so this was the next best thing to try for my '11' lines,” writes one reviewer. “I used these twice and to my surprise, these work!! I’ve been struggling with my 11 lines for years.”

Get the Peace Out Microneedling Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Patches from Sephora for $28

10. A high-end microcurrent facial toning device

This gadget uses gentle microcurrents to stimulate your skin.

The NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device may be expensive, but it’s an affordable, at-home alternative for anyone who regularly gets and loves microcurrent facials. This gadget stimulates your skin using low-voltage electricity, to be used five minutes a day. The goal is to help improve facial tone and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Buyers are incredibly happy with their results: “After just six treatments with my NuFACE Trinity, I have shaved about five years off of my face. Good grief.”

Get the NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device for $339

11. An exfoliating face wash with glycolic acid

Exfoliate, cleanse, and smooth your skin with this organic face wash.

You can remove dead skin, unclog pores, and leave your skin looking fresh with the help of this exfoliating cleanser. It uses natural ingredients like bamboo, shea butter, seaweed, peppermint, and more to clean your skin and improve your complexion. Plus, it can help with acne, too!

“At 30 years old, I still get some adult acne,” writes one buyer. “I am also now concerned about wrinkles and fine lines. I’ve been using this product for a little over a week and see a dramatic improvement in my skin.”

Get the Botanic Tree Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Cleanser from Amazon for $24.90

12. A fast-acting eye cream

The company claims this eye cream will deliver visible results in minutes.

Many anti-aging products require weeks of use before you’ll see results, but this product from EssyNaturals claims to work in just 120 seconds. This eye cream delivers a temporary tightening effect around the eyes, helping to reduce the appearance of wrinkles or bags.

The before-and-after photos from reviewers speak for themselves, and so do over 1,000 reviews with sentiments like, “Wow!!! I was skeptical, but within minutes I saw results.”

Get the EssyNaturals Anti-Aging Rapid Reduction Eye Cream from Amazon for $19.90

13. A vibrating facial roller with two attachments

This device comes with two attachments to target different areas of your face.

Jade rollers are all the rage right now. You can take their skin-soothing benefits to the next level with this vibrating facial roller, which features a pretty rose quartz head. The massager is designed to stimulate blood circulation, and it comes with an under-eye attachment to help reduce puffiness. You can even refrigerate the heads for a cooling effect.

Reviewers say this facial roller is incredibly relaxing to use: “This feels wonderful when I'm using it. It seems to me that it really does help smooth wrinkles and helps the circles under my eyes.”

Get the Finishing Touch Flawless Contour Vibrating Facial Roller & Massager from Amazon for $8.99

14. A pricey yet popular smoothing eye cream

Reviewers say they've seen a noticeable reduction in eye wrinkles after using this cream.

This wrinkle-smoothing eye cream certainly isn’t cheap, but if you believe members of its cult following, it’s definitely worth the splurge. It can be used for crow’s feet, under-eye lines, corner crinkling, lid creases, and other eye concerns, and you’re supposed to see visible results in one week. Some buyers even go as far as to call it the “best eye cream in the industry,” writing that it “will make your fine lines and wrinkles go away within weeks.”

Get the Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream from Sephora for $70

