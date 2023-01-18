The 14% return this week takes Joint's (NASDAQ:JYNT) shareholders five-year gains to 273%

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. One great example is The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) which saw its share price drive 273% higher over five years. It's also up 28% in about a month.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

While Joint made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

For the last half decade, Joint can boast revenue growth at a rate of 26% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 30% per year, in that time. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. To our minds that makes Joint worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 13% in the twelve months, Joint shareholders did even worse, losing 63%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 30%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Joint better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Joint that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

