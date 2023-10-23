All 14 Russian drones and one missile destroyed overnight

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight on 23 October with 13 Shahed-type drones, a Kh-59 guided missile and an unidentified type of drone. All of these aerial targets were shot down.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "Thanks to the successful combat work of anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and Air Force aviation, in cooperation with the Air Defence of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, all air targets were destroyed, including 13 Shahed-136/131 UAVs, 1 Kh-59 guided aerial missile and one attack UAV (type not defined)."

Details: It is reported that the Russians launched Shaheds from the south, from Cape Chauda, in temporarily occupied Crimea. The Russian UAVs flew in different directions – to Ukraine's southern, eastern and central oblasts.

The Russians fired a Kh-59 missile from a Su-34 aircraft in the airspace of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. A drone of an unspecified type was allegedly launched from Ukraine's northern border.

Background:

