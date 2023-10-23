All 14 Russian drones and one missile destroyed overnight
Russia attacked Ukraine overnight on 23 October with 13 Shahed-type drones, a Kh-59 guided missile and an unidentified type of drone. All of these aerial targets were shot down.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram
Quote from the Air Force: "Thanks to the successful combat work of anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and Air Force aviation, in cooperation with the Air Defence of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, all air targets were destroyed, including 13 Shahed-136/131 UAVs, 1 Kh-59 guided aerial missile and one attack UAV (type not defined)."
Details: It is reported that the Russians launched Shaheds from the south, from Cape Chauda, in temporarily occupied Crimea. The Russian UAVs flew in different directions – to Ukraine's southern, eastern and central oblasts.
The Russians fired a Kh-59 missile from a Su-34 aircraft in the airspace of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. A drone of an unspecified type was allegedly launched from Ukraine's northern border.
Background:
On the night of 22-23 October, an air-raid warning was issued in the southern oblasts due to the threat of Russian drone attacks.
Explosions rocked Odesa, and air defence forces were responding to the attack.
Air defences were also responding in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.
Support UP or become our patron!