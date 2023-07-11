14 Russian generals support Prigozhin, not Putin − Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary

At least 14 Russian generals support Wagner commander Yevgeny Prigozhin and do not want to follow Russian president Putin, Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, has said.

Source: Danilov in an interview with Reuters

Quote from NSDC Secretary: "There are so many commanders who sympathise with Wagner and don't want to follow Putin."

Details: Danilov added that he knows of 14 Russian generals who support Prigozhin.

The media outlet notes that it could not verify his account about the generals independently. At the same time, Reuters journalists spoke with Russians who witnessed the mutiny of the Wagner fighters, and the publication writes that people support Prigozhin.

In particular, residents of Boguchar, a garrison town located along the M-4 motorway where a Russian unit is stationed said that the military there did nothing to resist, and that a significant number of people in the town, including people serving in the military, felt sympathy with the Wagner force.

Reuters reports that one woman said of Prigozhin: "Who else should we support? At least there's one worthy person who was not frightened."

Another female resident also said Wagner had widespread support in the town, and that many Wagner fighters are from Boguchar. "They're all friends," she said.

Previously: The Russian president's spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Vladimir Putin met with the founder of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, after the mutiny. The meeting lasted for almost three hours.

