1.9k

14 shot, including 3 children, in Chicago drive-by shooting on Halloween, police say

Joe Studley and Dennis Romero and Phil Helsel and Marlene Lenthang
·2 min read

Fourteen people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Chicago on Monday night, police said, including a 3-year-old and two other children.

No deaths were reported in connection with the shooting, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference. An additional person was struck by a vehicle while attempting to escape the scene, he said.

Police initially said either 14 or 13 were shot before later clarifying the number of victims was 14, as a 32-year-old woman had self-transported to the hospital.

The victims range in age from 3 to 56, with two in critical condition and a woman of an unknown age in unknown condition suffering a gunshot wound to the torso, police said.

Of the children shot, the 3-year-old boy is in serious condition suffering a gunshot wound to both legs, an 11-year-old girl is in serious condition suffering a gunshot wound to the leg and a 13-year-old boy is in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the torso and leg, according to police.

The victims have not been identified.

Police said Tuesday afternoon that no one was in custody, and the shooting remains under investigation.

The violence at the intersection of California Avenue and Polk Street at around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Garfield Park was partially captured on surveillance video, police said.

“We know it’s a drive-by. We know it happens in just a few seconds,” Brown said. “It begins and then it’s over, about three seconds the car is pulling out after driving by and shooting randomly, really, into the crowd.”

Police said that, according to the preliminary investigation, a group of people were standing on the corner of the intersection attending a vigil unrelated to the shooting when “two unidentified occupants traveling in a dark SUV began shooting.”

Brown said Monday night that a motive was unknown, no offender had been identified, and police are not aware of any conflicts on that corner, although detectives will be conducting interviews.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot condemned the violence, saying it was “another tragic display of gun violence by cowards indiscriminately shooting into a crowd.”

She called for the public to come forward with information on potential suspects.

“The Chicago Police Department has been hard at work through the night to bring the perpetrators to justice," she said. "Chicago Police Department detectives have identifying video, are talking with victims and witnesses, and have taken other investigative measures to track down those responsible. We are also coordinating with community organizations to support the victims and their families in their time of crisis.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

    LAS VEGAS — Carlos Padilla walked to his pickup truck with a shoulder bag full of campaign literature and an agenda for shaping the future of the country. It was 20 days before the midterm elections, and Padilla, a pastry chef, was on his way out of the headquarters of the Culinary Workers Union 226. The meeting he’d just attended was part business session, part political rally. There were energizing chants (“2-2-6!” “We vote, we win!”) and speeches from politicians pleading for the support of t