14 shot in Las Vegas hookah lounge





Las Vegas police said one person is dead and two others are critically injured after fourteen people were shot at a hookah lounge early Sunday morning, The Associated Press reported.

Preliminary information indicated that two individuals exchanged gunfire after an argument broke out during a party at Manny's Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant, according to the AP.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren said officers received multiple 911 calls early Sunday morning and, upon arriving on the scene, rendered first aid, which included applying tourniquets and administering CPR.

He added that investigators are trying to determine what type of firearm or firearms were used in the incident.

"It's a fairly large scene so it's going so take some time to go through the entire scene," Koren told reporters. "We're not really sure exactly what kind of weapon was used, or exactly if there were two shooters. We believe there was an exchange of gunfire, but we're still looking into all of information."

No arrests have been made in the case and authorities are yet to publicly identify any suspects, though they do not believe there is any danger to the general public, the AP noted.

"My thoughts are with the victim, their loved ones, and all those injured in last night's senseless shooting at a hookah lounge," Rep. Dina Titus (D-Nev.) said in a statement. "We must do more to end gun violence."