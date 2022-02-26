14 shot at Vegas hookah parlor; 1 dead

Reuters

Kenya's ruling Jubilee party endorsed veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga in a presidential election scheduled for August, in a pointed rejection of Deputy President William Ruto, who has also announced his candidacy. Former political prisoner Odinga, 77, ran his previous four races as an anti-establishment candidate keen to shake up governance if elected, but now he has teamed up with President Uhuru Kenyatta. Kenyatta, who will not be on the ballot due to a constitutional limit of two five-year terms, opted to back Odinga against his deputy Ruto, whom Kenyatta says is unfit to be president of Kenya, East Africa's biggest economy.