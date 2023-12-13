This 14-story downtown Fort Worth hotel opens in 2024. Renderings give a look inside.

The new Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown expects to open this spring.

The 14-story hotel on Commerce Street adjacent to the Hilton Fort Worth will have 188 rooms, including suites. The hotel is targeting an April opening, but an exact date has not yet been confirmed.

Le Méridien will open in downtown off Commerce Street in Spring 2024. Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown

Room booking for nights starting in July is available online through the hotel’s reservation portal. Booking for April, May and June will likely become available as the hotel nears its opening, a spokesperson said.

The building is formerly an annex to the Hilton’s predecessor, the Hotel Texas. The reopening will come after years of planning and a renovation that preserved elements of the former hotel. The hotel features mid-century interior design elements with both Texan and European influences.

French restaurant Bouvier Brasserie will be the hotel’s full-service restaurant available for all-day dining.

Le Méridien will feature a rooftop pool, as seen in this rendering. Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown

Le Méridien will feature a rooftop pool and bar. The Annex, the rooftop bar, will offer light bites and cocktails with weekly live music. The space can be reserved for private events.

The hotel has nearly 5,000 square feet of event space for weddings and meetings across eight venues. It also features a fitness center.

Le Méridien is a part of Marriott Bonvoy, the brand’s travel loyalty program. It is operated by Remington Hospitality in partnership with Blueprint Hospitality.

Le Méridien’s rooftop bar, The Annex, as shown in this rendering, will feature cocktails and light bites. Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown

“We are excited to bring this exceptional property to Fort Worth, a city known for its robust culture and warm hospitality,” Kunal Mody, chief executive officer of Blueprint Hospitality, in a release. “Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown reflects our dedication to creating distinctive spaces that elevate the guest experience and provide world-class hospitality service.”

The hotel at 811 Commerce St. is walking distance from Sundance Square, the Bass Performance Hall and the Fort Worth Convention Center.

The 14-story Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown will bring 188 rooms to Commerce Street. Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown

Le Méridien will be the latest Fort Worth hotel to open its doors as the city’s hospitality scene booms.

The Bowie House hotel brought 106 hotel rooms to Camp Bowie Boulevard this month, including a signature suite priced at $6,000 per night.

The 200-room Crescent Fort Worth Hotel opened in November just down the street. The Cultural District property features a newly opened Canyon Ranch Wellness Club with a $5,000 sign-up cost.

The $550 million Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center will also open its doors in February. The entertainment district hotel is walking distance from Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium and has bookings available online.

The Omni Fort Worth Hotel also has a $217 million expansion in the pipeline. Construction starting in spring will add 400 more rooms and a parking garage downtown off Houston Street.

